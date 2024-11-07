Riyadh -- The Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA) granted the first six licenses for tourist yacht agents in Saudi Arabia as part of the authority’s efforts to develop a thriving coastal tourism sector.

The initiative underscores the authority’s commitment to regulating maritime and tourist activities and creating an inviting environment for tourists, investors, and industry professionals in the Red Sea as a leading global destination, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030.

The list of licensed tourist agents includes both national and international companies: Faisal M. Higgi & Associates Co. Ltd., Yusuf bin Ahmed Kanoo, HASCO Group, Hill Robinson, JLS Yachts LLC, and GAC.

The issuance of these licenses for coastal and maritime tourism activities is a key part of SRSA's mandate, aiming to promote investments, identify infrastructure needs, and safeguard the marine environment within the Kingdom's borders.

By pursuing these objectives, the authority aims to cultivate a dynamic coastal tourism sector that contributes to realizing the goals of Vision 2030.

Through this recent development, SRSA seeks to streamline access and departure procedures at tourist marinas and ports, oversee tourist logistics, and facilitate customs processes.

The licenses signify a major leap in the advancement of coastal tourism in Saudi Arabia.