Jeddah: AROYA Cruises, a subsidiary of Cruise Saudi both backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) yesterday with Sawani Company to introduce Noug and Nougelato camel milk products on its ships, according to a press release from AROYA. This partnership aims to boost the Kingdom's camel milk sector.



This collaboration is part of AROYA Cruises' commitment to offering experiences and products inspired by Saudi heritage that cater to guests' preferences. Sawani intends to introduce high-quality Saudi camel dairy products under the Noug and Nougelato brands to enhance the dining experience in the Kingdom and expand into domestic and global markets, according to the release.



Chief Executive Officer of Cruise Saudi Lars Clasen stated, “This collaboration with Sawani aligns perfectly with AROYA Cruises’ vision of showcasing the best of Saudi Arabia to the world. By featuring camel milk products onboard, we celebrate our rich heritage and provide our guests with an unforgettable journey.”



Chief Executive Officer of Sawani Ahmed Gamal Al-Din added, “We are thrilled to partner with AROYA Cruises to share the extraordinary flavors of our camel milk products with a global audience. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to promoting Saudi heritage and expanding the reach of our Noug and Nougelato brands.”



According to the release, AROYA Cruises, the first Arabian cruise line, is set to redefine the vacation experience by focusing on authentic Saudi hospitality. The inaugural ship will feature 1,678 cabins, 15 dining options, and 20 entertainment venues, all designed to reflect the Kingdom’s rich cultural heritage.