DOHA — Saudi Arabia's pavilion, participating in the International Horticultural Expo 2023 in Doha, has attracted leaders, heads of states, participating delegations, and visitors from around the world, during the official opening of the exhibition.



Among the visitors who visited the Saudi pavilion was Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, as well as a number of leaders and governments heads, where they were received by the Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture Eng. Abdulrahman Bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadhli



Visitors listened to an explanation about the Kingdom’s pavilion by the General Supervisor of Saudi Arabia’s participation in the exhibition, Saleh Bin Abdulmihsen Bin Dakhil, who reviewed the work of green environmental initiatives, the effective contributions of renewable energy, in addition to investment in major environmentally friendly projects.



Bin Dakhil pointed out that the Saudi pavilion includes several main areas, most notably the “Our Nature” area, which reflects the natural landscapes and terrain in the Kingdom, as well as the area that highlights Saudi Arabia's ambitious present, the “Our Initiatives” area, which contains the most prominent initiatives and projects existing in reality.



Also among the areas in the pavilion is the area that highlights the Kingdom’s bright, sustainable future, under the name “Our Prosperity” area, which is based on highlighting the role of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 in shaping the future by encouraging environmental prosperity and enhancing Kingdom’s vegetation, and by reviewing its most prominent programs related to environment and sustainability.



The Saudi Pavilion also contains an interactive area that gives the visitor an inspiring experience about the ecosystem.



The pavilion is also distinguished by its attraction to visitors through traditional arts and folkloric dances inspired by the national heritage.



This is in addition to being decorated with many unique tree species that reflect the geographical nature of Saudi Arabia, such as Ziziphus spina-christi (Known as Sidr), lavender, basil, and other trees.



The International Horticultural Expo 2023 in Doha is held under the slogan “Green Desert, Better Environment.”



It showcases the best practices and innovations in the field of horticulture and environmental sustainability, and inspires the international community to explore and adopt innovative solutions to combat desertification through 4 axes.



The four axes are modern agriculture, technology and innovation, environmental awareness, and sustainability.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).