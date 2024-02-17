The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has topped the UN Tourism’s ranking for the growth of international tourist arrivals in 2023 compared to 2019 among large destinations, recording an increase of 56%, according to the World Tourism Barometer report released last month.

Moreover, the report indicates Saudi Arabia recording a remarkable tourism recovery rate of 156% in international tourist arrivals in 2023 compared to 2019, it stated.

These notable achievements in the tourism sector have positioned Saudi Arabia as a leader in the Middle East region's global tourism recovery, which was the only region to surpass pre-Covid-19 pandemic levels with a 122% recovery rate in international tourist arrivals in 2023 compared to 2019, it added.

According to World Tourism Barometer report, several tourist destinations within the kingdom had witnessed a significant increase in both domestic and inbound visitors in 2023.

Additionally, Saudi Arabia set a record in international tourist receipts, with total spending exceeding SAR100 billion ($26.6 billion) for the first three quarters of 2023, according to Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) balance of payments.

These accomplishments reinforce Saudi Arabia's status as a distinguished global tourist destination, underscoring travellers' growing confidence in the kingdom's appealing and diverse tourism offerings, it added.

