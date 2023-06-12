RIYADH — Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb revealed that the Kingdom is investing $800 billion in the sector over the next ten years.



Speaking at the 10th edition of the Arab-China Businessmen Conference on Sunday, Al-Khateeb said that travel and tourism counts for 4,5% of Saudi Arabia’s GDP, marking an increase from 3% in 2019.



He added that they’re working to achieve the 2030 goal to take the sector contribution compared to the GDP up to 10%.



He encouraged more Chinese travelers to visit the region and Saudi Arabia as it offers history and heritage which what Chinese travelers most look for.



He also invited Chinese investors to seize unprecedented opportunities in the Kingdom.

