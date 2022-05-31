Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Ministry has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism of Seychelles to boost cooperation and exchange expertise between the two sides.

The MoU, which was signed by the Minister of Tourism, Ahmed Al-Khateeb, and his counterpart, Sylvestre Radegonde, emanates from the importance of tourism and its role in increasing economic growth, creating job opportunities, and promoting sustainable development and cooperation between the two countries, reported Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

It also aims at supporting and developing the activities and efforts of tourism institutions and associations and encouraging the establishment of investments, projects, and tourism activities via holding conferences, entertainment programs, seminars, and exhibitions.

As per the MoU, the two sides will exchange expertise in planning, tourism investment, and developing tourism sites and projects.

