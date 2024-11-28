Saudi Arabia's travel and tourism sector continues to achieve remarkable growth, as incoming tourist numbers surged by 27% in the first nine months of 2024 compared to the same period last year, reported SPA citing the kingdom's tourism minister.

Speaking at the 2025 Budget Forum in Riyadh, Ahmed Al Khateeb emphasized the sector's significant progress toward realizing the goals of Vision 2030.

International tourist arrivals for recreational purposes increased by an extraordinary 600% in 2023 from 2018, stated the minister adding that the rise has been complemented by a boost in visitors arriving for religious purposes, with the Kingdom encouraging such visitors to explore other cities to experience natural and archaeological treasures.

Rural tourism has also gained popularity, with increasing demand reported across the kingdom's diverse regions, stated the report.

The minister said employment in the tourism sector has also grown substantially, with the number of jobs increasing from 750,000 to 960,000, and localization within the hospitality sector reaching 35%.

"The tourism ministry, under the leadership of HRH the Crown Prince is investing heavily in training and developing local talent," said Al Khateeb.

He revealed that the ministry had allocated an annual budget of SAR375 million to support the qualification and training of up to 100,000 Saudis, including providing over 10,000 opportunities at world-class institutes, thus enabling them to take on leadership roles within the industry.

By the end of 2023, tourism's contribution to gross domestic product (GDP) reached 5%, and efforts are underway to achieve a 10% contribution by 2030, he added.

The minister also highlighted the economic impact of the sector, noting a surplus of over SAR41 billion in the balance of payments during the first half of 2024, compared to SAR48.1 billion for the entirety of 2023.

"This marks a significant turnaround from 2018 when the balance recorded a deficit of SAR10 billion," he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).