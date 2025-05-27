MAKKAH — Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said on Monday that Saudi Arabia has received more than one million pilgrims from various parts of the world through its ports.

Among the pilgrims, 53 percent are male while the remaining 47 percent are females, he said while addressing the government Hajj press conference.



The General Directorate of Passports announced on Monday that a total of 1,003,447 Hajj pilgrims had arrived in Saudi Arabia from abroad through various air, land, and sea ports by the end of Sunday.



Al-Rabiah said that 94 percent of pilgrims arrived from abroad by air, while 4.83 percent arrived by land ports, and approximately 0.5 percent arrived by sea. He noted that 249,400 pilgrims arrived through the "Makkah Route” Initiative.



The minister said that pilgrims arrived in the Kingdom amidst an integrated system of care and services provided by the Kingdom, thanks to the unlimited support of the leadership. He emphasized that the ministry began preparations for the Hajj and Umrah season on the 12th of Dhul Hijjah 1445 AH, specifically at the end of the Hajj rituals last year.



“These preparations included submitting the preliminary arrangements document to various countries and organizing the largest Hajj conference and exhibition last January under the patronage of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman with the participation of leaders from 87 countries around the world,” he said while noting that 78 extensive preparatory meetings were held with Hajj offices, which contributed to enhancing early preparedness.



Al-Rabiah pointed out that the Hajj exhibition and conference contributed to documenting agreements and contracts between companies via the "Nusuk" platform, in conjunction with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for issuing visas. This would have a positive impact on the prices and quality of services provided to pilgrims. He noted that early preparations were conducted under the supervision of the Hajj Project Office (Hajj PMO), which is managed by the Doyof Al-Rahman program, one of the Vision 2030 programs.



Al-Rabiah reviewed the efforts of the Hajj Project Office, confirming that it was able to complete 609 plans, including 6,200 tasks, in addition to organizing periodic meetings between all parties, the most recent of which was a meeting to enhance familiarity among Hajj field commanders last week.



The minister also spoke about the digital transformation currently taking place in the Kingdom, particularly in Hajj and Umrah services. He reviewed several initiatives in this regard, including the "Nusuk Card," which provides advanced security and health features, ensuring pilgrims' easy movement and facilitating their entry into the Grand Mosque. The card also contains information about the pilgrim, their health status, and their housing. He emphasized that 1.4 million cards have been issued to date for pilgrims and Hajj system workers.



Al-Rabiah aIso noted that this year will witness a comprehensive development of the Nusuk app, with the addition of 100 comprehensive services to enhance the Umrah and visitation experience. He explained that 30 new services have been added to the app specifically for the 2025 Hajj season, making it the best companion for pilgrims performing the rituals and obtaining various services.



Regarding field preparations for the Hajj season, Al-Rabiah confirmed that the readiness of infrastructure and electricity networks has been verified, water pumping has been tested in camps, and extensive testing has been implemented in the areas of transportation and grouping. He also noted that housing has been inspected and equipped, and that the readiness of the staff working in the Hajj service system has been verified.



The minister noted that the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has conducted more than 37,000 inspections of various service providers, resulting in the identification of 3,400 observations that have been addressed. He emphasized that no shortcomings or negligence in Hajj service will be tolerated.



He also emphasized the importance of the "No Hajj without a permit" initiative, which aims to ensure the safety of legal pilgrims, as using irregular routes to perform the Hajj pilgrimage puts the safety of those traveling through it at risk. He commended the roles played by various countries in combating fake Hajj campaigns.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).