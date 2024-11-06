Qiddiya City, an upcoming entertainment and tourism megaproject in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has officially launched a destination marketing and management organisation (DMMO) that will engage with global trade partners, businesses, and investors, to promote it as a world-class hub for entertainment, sports, and culture.

The organisation named ‘Play Qiddiya City’ is located in the Tuwaiq Mountains, just 40 minutes from Riyadh. It will offer a wide range of attractions, including family-friendly theme parks, sports arenas, cultural venues, and outdoor adventure activities.

With iconic assets like theme parks, stadiums, and performing arts centres, the DMMO is focused on developing a cohesive destination proposition. It will engage with the market, respond to trade needs, and support a series of launches and announcements in the coming months and years.

The city is a key project under Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the economy and foster a vibrant society.

Research commissioned by Qiddiya City reveals growing momentum in entertainment, sports, and cultural tourism.

According to the survey, more than 70% of travellers say that participating in such experiences is an important factor in their travel plans.

Additionally, 81% of travellers said they would plan a trip around a musical performance or festival, while 76% would do the same for a sports event or tournament.

Play Qiddiya City is the world’s first city built for play and will focus on promoting the destination, positioning it as a place to visit, live, work, and invest.

The organisation will build relationships with travel trade professionals and ensure that partners are actively involved in shaping the city’s future.

“This launch underscores our commitment to working hand-in-hand with the trade to develop a world-class destination,” said Abdullah Aldawood, Managing Director of Qiddiya Investment Company.

“As one of Saudi Arabia's pivotal giga-projects, Qiddiya City stands at the heart of Vision 2030's ambitions for a vibrant society, a thriving economy, and an ambitious nation.

“We expect Qiddiya City to welcome millions of visitors per year and be a home for half a million people, in addition to creating hundreds of thousands of jobs and pathways for a host of new careers.”

Ross McAuley, Director General of Play Qiddiya City, emphasised the shift in the travel industry. “People no longer want to travel for the sake of ticking destinations off a list. They are seeking new experiences, especially in active vacations or live events.

“We have seen the global development of this fast-growing sector as people are travelling for concerts, sports competitions, and festivals. We are creating a destination which has the foundations to take the visitor experience to a different level, in a way which has never been done before.”

Play Qiddiya City also invites travel trade professionals to explore partnership opportunities and collaborate in shaping the future of this dynamic destination.

