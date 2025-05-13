South Africa hosted the opening of the 2nd G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting in Durban, marking a significant moment as the nation takes its place as the only African member of the G20. Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille, addressed delegates, emphasising the nation's commitment to driving global tourism discussions with a focus on "Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability."

The high-level meeting took place on Sunday, 11 May 2025, with the highly anticipated Africa's Travel Indaba set to begin on Tuesday, 13 May and run until Thursday, 15 May.

"South Africa is proud to host the G20 for the first time on African soil. It’s a defining time for South Africa and the rest of the African continent," stated Minister de Lille. She highlighted the G20's global influence, representing 85% of the world's economy, 75% of international trade, and 67% of the global population.

The Minister underscored South Africa's dedication to aligning G20 efforts with the African Union's Agenda 2063, ensuring that the voices of developing nations and the African continent are heard in global governance. "We do not take lightly the responsibility of using this to highlight Africa's development agenda and promote greater equity in global governance," she asserted.

This year, South Africa will host over 130 G20-related meetings, providing a platform to showcase the nation's infrastructure, foster business collaboration, create jobs, and stimulate investment. "The G20 summit is more than just an event - it is a statement that Africa is ready to take its rightful place in global economic leadership," de Lille said.

Showcasing African tourism potential

The G20 Tourism Working Group meeting is being held in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, which will also host Africa's Travel Indaba starting on Tuesday. Minister de Lille emphasised the significance of hosting the G20 delegates in this vibrant city at this crucial time, just before the continent's premier tourism showcase. "It is no accident that you are meeting in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal for the 2nd G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting," she noted.

This year's Indaba has attracted over 1,300 exhibitors, delegates from 27 African countries, and more than 1,200 vetted international buyers from 55 source markets. Notably, Chad, St Helena, and Burkina Faso are participating for the first time.

Minister de Lille revealed the substantial economic impact of the 2024 Africa's Travel Indaba, which generated R226m in direct economic activity in Durban and an additional R333m across the KwaZulu-Natal province.

The event also created over 1,000 jobs and provided a platform for 120 tourism Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) through the Department of Tourism’s Market Access Support Programme.

"Under the theme, 'Unlimited Africa', G20 delegates attending the 2nd Tourism Working Group Meeting can also look forward to experiencing the energy and opportunities that will be on full display at Africa’s Travel Indaba starting on Tuesday, with insightful sessions designed to drive the growth of the African tourism sector forward," she stated.

G20 2nd Working Group meeting outcomes

The G20 Tourism Working Group meeting aims to inform the G20 Tourism Ministers’ Meeting in Mpumalanga in September and the Heads of State Summit in Johannesburg in November. The main objectives of the G20 Tourism Ministers’ Meeting are to:

• Position tourism as a driver of economic, social and environmental change;

• Explore the potential for tourism and travel to support the economic recovery as well as longer-term transformation to a green economy;

• Better articulate and communicate the economic and development case for tourism;

• Mainstream travel and tourism sector’s voice in the global agenda by building a more effective voice for the sector; and

• Mobilise a collective effort among Tourism Ministers towards building a sensible tourism policy framework that will help influence country-level and international economic and development policies.

South Africa’s G20 Tourism Issue Note highlights the key priorities and deliverables for 2025:

• Priority 1: People-centred Artificial Intelligence (AI) and innovation to enhance Travel and Tourism Start-ups and MSMEs. The Deliverable is to create an action plan to enhance Travel and Tourism Start-Ups and MSMEs through AI and innovation.

• Priority 2: Tourism financing and investment to enhance equality and promote sustainable development. The deliverable is to host a seminar on enhancing partnerships for tourism financing and investment for sustainable development.

• Priority 3: Air connectivity for seamless travel. The deliverable is to agree on the G20 Tourism report on air connectivity for seamless travel.

• Priority 4: Enhanced resilience for inclusive, sustainable tourism development. The deliverable is an action plan for enhanced resilience for sustainable development.

Minister de Lille also acknowledged the crucial support of UN Tourism as a knowledge partner.

Delegates will also experience Durban’s cultural richness through visits to local sites.

"I wish you a productive few days... Be inspired by the warmth of Durban... Come find your joy," Minister de Lille concluded.

