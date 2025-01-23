Saudi Arabia is on track to welcome 70 million tourists annually by 2030, aiming to rank among the top seven global tourist destinations, said Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al Khateeb.

Speaking at The Way We Will Travel panel session of the the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Wednesday, he said Saudi Arabia welcomed a record number of nearly 30 million international tourists last year, a Saudi Press Agency report said.

Al Khateeb attributed the success of Saudi Arabia's tourism industry to sound governance and integrated planning. He emphasised key initiatives, such as the introduction of e-visas and the construction of airports in major tourist destinations, which have significantly boosted the number of international visitors.

Saudi Arabia focuses on enhancing the entire tourist journey, from flights and landing points to mobility and destinations, Al Khateeb said.

Efforts are underway to develop new destinations and modern airports, including King Salman International Airport, which is projected to accommodate over 120 million travellers. Additionally, the kingdom has launched a new airline, Riyadh Air, to further support its tourism objectives.

During the session, European Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism Apostolos Tzitzikostas praised the significant advancements in Saudi Arabia's tourism sector. He highlighted the kingdom's collaboration with various destinations and countries, emphasizing its strong performance in the field.

