DAVOS — Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb underscored Saudi Arabia's investments of over $500 billion in developing innovative and environmentally friendly tourist destinations.

Speaking at a session on expanding the scope of sustainable tourism, held at the Saudi House pavilion in Davos, he emphasized the vital role of the travel and tourism sector in driving economic growth, fostering diversification, and enhancing global cultural exchange.



Al-Khateeb highlighted the remarkable achievements of Saudi Arabia's tourism sector and its dedication to environmental sustainability under the framework of Vision 2030.

He cited projects such as AlUla and The Red Sea, showcasing how sustainability is integrated at every stage, from design to implementation.



He also referred to the Saudi Green Initiative and Green Riyadh launched by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, reaffirming the Kingdom's commitment to planting millions of trees by 2030.



Al-Khateeb noted that the Kingdom is pursuing ambitious yet environmentally conscious investments, embedding sustainability into all aspects of its tourism development. He reiterated Saudi Arabia's pledge to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060, stressing that sustainability requires a systematic global effort to mitigate growing environmental risks.



Al-Khateeb participated in several dialogue sessions during the annual World Economic Forum 2025 meeting in Davos.

Addressing a session on the role of the travel and tourism sector in building trust, Al-Khateeb highlighted the sector's pivotal role in fostering cultural exchange and global connectivity.

He emphasized the importance of interaction between peoples, visiting diverse countries, and understanding different cultures as central to the essence of tourism.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).