Saudi Arabia’s Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development, has entered a licensed agreement with Hasbro, a leader in branded entertainment, bring Playocity, a first-of-its-kind entertainment centre, to the Kingdom.

The first two Playocity sites will open soon, encompassing 6,000 sq ft across both sites to offer spectacular fun for everyone, and Al Hokair Group plans to launch additional sites across the Kingdom in the near future.

Playocity will give people and families of all ages the incredible opportunity to immerse themselves in the wonderful worlds of Hasbro brands including Power Rangers, Transformers, My Little Pony, Potato Head, Monopoly, Nerf and Connect4, among others. As part of its Blueprint 2.0 strategy, Hasbro is looking to bring its brands to life in new omnichannel ways to thrill fans.

Mohamed Attia, Al Hokair Group’s General Manager of Entertainment commented: “The collaboration between Al Hokair Group and Hasbro is part of the Group’s strategy to develop new and unique entertainment concepts and experiences in the region and feeds into Saudi Arabia’s bigger tourism plans. The launch of Playocity will not only drive tourism within and to the Kingdom but will give children and families an incredible experience to live in the worlds of their favourite Hasbro characters that they cannot find anywhere else.”

Matt Proulx, Vice President of Location Based Entertainment at Hasbro said: “Hasbro is known for delivering compelling branded entertainment experiences to fans and families around the world, and we’re excited to work with the Al Hokair Group to bring just that with Playocity. The new attraction will allow visitors to immerse themselves in fun and interactive activities based on fan-favourite Hasbro brands and characters. Anyone who visits Playocity will surely have a one-of-a-kind experience and leave with memories that will last a lifetime.”

Playocity is an adventurous indoor experience where guests can explore the wonders and excitement of beloved Hasbro characters throughout seven main zones and enjoy thrilling experiences that include mechanical rides, roller coasters, a drop zone, carousels, soft play and laser tag.

