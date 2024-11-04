RIYADH — The Ministry of Tourism revealed that there has been a growth of 99 percent in the rate of licenses issued in the tourism hospitality facility sector during the third quarter of 2024, compared to the same period in 2023.



"As many as 2,000 licenses were issued for the tourism hospitality facilities in the third quarter of 2023, but the number soared to 3,950 licenses in the corresponding quarter of 2024," the ministry said in a statement.



The ministry noted that the number of rooms reached 214600 in the third quarter of 2023, and it recorded an increase of 107 percent reaching 443200 rooms in the third quarter of 2024.

