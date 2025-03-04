Sabre Hospitality, a division of Sabre Corporation, is set to release SynXis Pay, a payment solution that integrates with over 250 payment methods, including Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, Klarna, WeChat Pay, and more, providing flexibility for travellers and hoteliers when checking out on their preferred hotel websites.

Additionally, it enables a new express checkout experience in SynXis Booking Engine if the guest selects Apple Pay or Google Pay.

Those integrations are just one part of the equation. For hotels, SynXis Pay greatly reduces the complexity of managing multiple payment types in one place.

SynXis Pay’s orchestration layer – powered by CellPoint Digital, the leader in payment orchestration –optimises global payment acceptance by seamlessly connecting to multiple gateways and dynamically enabling the most relevant payment methods based on the guest’s location.

In collaboration with other payment partners within the ecosystem, hotels can customise payouts in their local currency, converting from the guest's preferred currency.

This minimises exposure to foreign exchange rates and simplifies reconciliation. Plus, the enhanced guest experience contributes to increased conversion rates.

“At Sabre Hospitality, we love to solve complex travel challenges in ways that benefit both our customers and travellers,” said Juan Abello, Vice President of Product Management at Sabre Hospitality. “SynXis Pay is a prime example of that mission, offering travellers the flexibility and personalisation they desire, while simplifying the resulting output and payout for our hoteliers. For some time, both sides of hospitality transactions have been hungry for improved payment processes. This is the truest definition of a ‘win-win’ scenario.” -TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).