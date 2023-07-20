Safarak Travel & Tourism, a leading Destination Management Company (DMC), has announced its global expansion with on-the-ground presence in both India and Poland.

With dedicated teams of experienced MICE and travel and tourism industry experts in both countries, the DMC will actively promote the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah as one of the most sought-after destinations in the Middle East.

As a member of RAK Hospitality Holding, a Ras Al Khaimah Government company that manages a diverse portfolio of hotels, hospitality, and leisure assets in the emirate, Safarak has set an ambitious goal of making Ras Al Khaimah the preferred destination for MICE and holidaymakers from both countries.

With an increase in the number of arrivals from Indian and Poland, Safarak looks to support the growth from both these markets, both of which sit within RAK’s top 10 destinations for inbound travel, the company said.

Indian and Polish travellers will be spoilt for choice when visiting the emirate considering that Safarak offers exclusive experiences that can elevate an ordinary trip into an extraordinary journey. From exhilarating desert safaris and thrilling mountain experiences on Jebel Jais including the world’s longest zipline, Jais Flight, to a wide range of luxury hotels and beach resorts, captivating city tours, cultural explorations, visits to the renowned RAK Pearl Farm, and a diverse range of delightful dining experiences to suit every palate.

Cathy Mead, General Manager of Safarak Travel & Tourism, said: “We are thrilled to officially announce that Safarak now has offices in India and Poland – two extremely important markets for us for inbound travel. We are committed to providing our clients with best-in-class hospitality experiences that capture the wonders of Ras Al Khaimah and its many offerings. Having dedicated MICE and travel and tourism teams in each country mean that we can provide customised experiences and unlock unexpected adventures for the Indian and Polish market.”

She added: "With the expansion of our international teams, we anticipate introducing more locations in 2023 and doubling that number by end of 2024. This gives us the opportunity to showcase the culture and beauty of the UAE, particularly the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, to our clientele."

In addition to its comprehensive MICE and travel and tourism services, Safarak also offers transport solutions for corporate, and leisure needs within Ras Al Khaimah, including private chauffeur services in luxurious vehicles for groups and events, business meetings, airport transfers, and weddings.

