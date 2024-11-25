The Ramlah Company for Tourist Trips and Resorts, a specialist in organizing tourism activities in Hail, has obtained the necessary licences from the Ministry of Tourism to launch its operations for the Saudi Winter Season.

The Saudi Winter Season, which kicked off last month, runs until the end of the first quarter of 2025 covering seven key destinations - Riyadh, Jeddah, the Red Sea, AlUla, the Eastern Province, Madinah, and Hail.

Ramlah Company offers a variety of programmes and activities, including desert camping, sandboarding, off-road and safari adventures, cycling, camel interaction experiences, historical tours to sites like Jubbah, and overnight stays featuring stargazing under the desert sky.

Minister of Tourism and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Tourism Authority Ahmed Al Khateeb took part in the opening of Ramlah Company for Tourist Trips and Resorts in Hail, one of the featured destinations of the Saudi Winter Season.

Hail is renowned for its rich historical and archaeological landmarks, such as the Hail Rock Art, a Unesco World Heritage Site, and Fayd Historic City. The region also boasts natural attractions like Al-Adham Park, which hosts various social and recreational activities for families.

"The launch reflects ongoing efforts to support and empower private-sector partners within Saudi Arabia’s tourism ecosystem," said Al Khateeb.

"These partners play a vital role in executing and enriching tourism seasons, programs, events, and experiences, aligning with the rapid growth and significant progress of the Kingdom's tourism sector," he added.

