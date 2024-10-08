Doha: On October 7th, Qatar Tourism hosted an event attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. The event also welcomed key industry partners and stakeholders, several ministers, ambassadors and VIPs to showcase the tourism roadmap.

The event commenced with honorary remarks from HE Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Chair of the Board of Visit Qatar, who emphasised the tourism sector as a pivotal component in the country’s efforts towards economic diversification, which is crucial for driving sustainable economic growth.

HE Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji stated that Qatar Tourism adopts a modern vision and a comprehensive strategy aimed at enhancing the competitive capabilities of the tourism sector.

This includes encouraging investment in essential infrastructure and creating a conducive environment to ensure the sector's prosperity while supporting sustainable development and diversifying national economic resources. These efforts align with Qatar National Vision 2030 and its four pillars.

HE continued that Qatar Tourism is committed to facilitating opportunities for the private sector and overcome any challenges that may hinder its role in stimulating tourism activity. This approach enables the sector to contribute significantly to national ambitions for developing tourism and establishing Qatar as a leading global tourist destination.

This was followed by opening remarks from Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi, CEO of Visit Qatar, who highlighted the vital role played by Visit Qatar in marketing the destination and promoting entertainment and business events, and the efforts made in developing tourist attractions and diversifying Qatar’s events calendar, with the aim of strengthening Qatar’s position as a world-leading tourist destination.

Eng. Al Mawlawi announced that Visit Qatar was recently launched as the main marketing and promotional arm of Qatar Tourism. As part of the mandate, the aim is to strengthen Qatar's position as a premier, family-friendly, and safe tourist destination.

The ultimate goal is to promote and increase international visitor demand in Qatar by cultivating its rich culture, diverse offerings and caliber of events. The multi-faceted approach which includes launching global campaigns, hosting world-class events, and strategic market focus will help us achieve our 2030 tourism objectives.”

Global Campaigns

During the event, Visit Qatar showcased its latest global campaign, Surprise Yourself, which targets families, couples, and groups of friends, inviting them to discover unexpected ways to connect and create lasting memories.

The campaign sets Qatar apart by showcasing the country's unique experiences and the authentic emotions these moments inspire, whether it's in the tropical charm of Banana Island or the cultural vibrancy of Souq Waqif.

The campaign was rolled out across 15 international markets through a variety of platforms, including TV, social media, digital channels, press materials, and out-of-home advertising.

In addition, a new version of Visit Qatar’s ongoing stopover campaign, set to launch in mid-October, was showcased. The campaign aims to spotlight some of Qatar's most iconic locations and remarkable experiences that can be enjoyed in just 24 hours.

A separate GCC campaign is also due to launch in mid-October, which invites neighbours from the region to experience the best of what Qatar has to offer.

During her speech, Sheikha Hessa Al Thani, from the Marketing Planning Department, explained how the campaigns at Visit Qatar are strategically crafted to help showcase Qatar’s rich cultural offering and hospitality to large diverse audiences.

As part of the long-term strategy to position Qatar as a leading, world-class tourist destination, focused on creating innovative and curated travel experiences for visitors as showcased in the campaigns and digital experiences.

In addition to highlighting the unique blends of heritage and modernity that Qatar embodies, showcasing the advancements in infrastructure and hospitality services characterized by excellence and novelty.

As part of the long-term strategy to establish Qatar as a leading tourist destination, great emphasis is placed on developing exceptional and personalized travel experiences for visitors. Consequently, the Visit Qatar website and mobile app prioritise user interests, allowing them to design their travel itineraries to Qatar.

Qatar Calendar

Looking ahead, Visit Qatar is gearing up for an exciting winter season, featuring major international sports and cultural events. Highlights include the return of Formula One, vibrant activities at Sealine, and concerts by leading regional and international artists. Returning favorites such as the prestigious Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition and the highly anticipated Qatar International Food Festival will also make a comeback.

2025 will also see the return of mega international events, including the Web Summit and the Arab Cup. With a strong track record of hosting major events, from exhibitions and festivals to forums and sporting tournaments, Qatar is steadily establishing itself as a destination for unforgettable experiences.

The Qatar Calendar, which was recently revamped, serves as a comprehensive guide for residents and visitors to navigate events across the country, offering detailed information on event dates, timings, and locations.

As a central hub for event listings, it provides a convenient way to discover what’s happening nationwide. Events receive extensive promotion through the Visit Qatar website, mobile app, social media channels, physical collateral, press releases, and more.

The calendar is the result of Visit Qatar’s collaboration with stakeholders, delivering a thorough overview of all events taking place across the country each month.

Engineer. Ahmed Hamad Al Bin Ali, from the Festivals & Events Department speech was centered around Visit Qatar’s aim to boost overall tourism, increasing regional and international visitors, by hosting, exhibitions, festivals, forums, sports tournaments, cultural events, concerts and more.

Throughout the year, Qatar promises a vibrant and diverse calendar of events that cater to all ages and interests. To further demonstrate the extent of the calendar, more than 600 events have been recorded to date.

Whether it's the lively summer festivals, the rich cultural celebrations during Eid and Ramadan, or seasonal events throughout the year, there's always something exciting happening in Qatar to suit every taste and occasion.

Showcasing Qatar to The World

In her remarks, Dr. Buthaina Al Janahi from the PR and Communications Department expressed her gratitude to the media and stakeholders for their vital role in promoting the tourism sector in Qatar and enhancing its presence on the global tourism map.

She emphasized that the primary goal of strengthening the public relations and communication strategy by providing an authentic representation of the national identity through widespread dissemination of messages and highlighting the geographical uniqueness of Qatar.

This includes its rich cultural heritage as well as its diverse tourism offerings, which are always characterized by quality, exceptionalism, and innovation.

She reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to tourism in collaboration with partners at the local, regional, and global levels, in addition to international media partnerships, aiming to expand the global reach of their messages and promote the country's rich cultural heritage alongside its advanced hospitality infrastructure.

Wrapping up the event, Omar Abdulrahman Al Jaber emphasised the importance of continuously developing and enhancing the tourism sector, considering it one of the most vital and sustainable industries that is consistently influenced by developments and events.

Qatar Tourism strives to provide a unique experience for visitors at every stage of their journey, from the moment they arrive until their return to their home countries. Committing to enhancing services and adopting a motto of excellence in service.

He noted that preparations are underway for the Michelin Guide 2025 launching at the end of this year. As well as the second edition of the "Qatar Tourism Award" in collaboration with the World Tourism Organization, to honor significant contributions and outstanding efforts in the hospitality and tourism sectors.

Omar concluded, that the development of the tourism sector is considered one of the key elements that contributes to strengthening the national economy and achieving sustainable development. Qatar Tourism vows to continue its efforts in developing this sector, achieve its ambitious goals and fulfill its purpose.

