Doha, Qatar: The Qatari tourism sector saw the number of visitors grow 231.5 percent year over year, bringing the total number in April 2023 to about 324,374 visitors.

The figure was 25.1 percent on a monthly basis, compared to the same month in 2022, while the sector recorded a monthly decline of 25.1 percent, compared to March 2023.

The Planning and Statistics Authority has released the 112th issue of "Qatar Monthly Statistics" bulletin; a series of statistical newsletters released on a monthly basis.

In it, the authority said that the highest number of visitors came from Europe at 46 percent of the total visitors. As for visitors by type of port, the visitors via Air made up the highest percentage with 53 percent of the total number of visitors.

As for the Banking Sector; Total Broad Money Supply (M2) recorded about QR 696 Billion during April 2023, an annual increase of 9.0 percent compared with April 2022.

On the other hand, cash equivalents; including Commercial Bank Deposits, attained QR 964 Billion during April 2023.

The figure has recorded an annual increase of 0.8 percent compared to April 2022, when deposits recorded approximately QR 956 Billion.

There was a decline registered in the total numbers and value of sold properties at a monthly rate of 53.8 percent and 23.4 percent, respectively (compared to March 2023), and at an annual rate of 52.4 percent and 56.6 percent, respectively (compared to April 2022).

Further, there was a drop in the value of shares traded at a monthly rate of 30.5 percent (compared to March 2023), as well as a decrease in the Market General Index (points) by 0.3 percent (compared to March 2023).

Regarding Vital Statistics, 2283 live births have been registered during April 2023. Also, an increase in the total Qatari live births by 14.7 percent comparing to last month.

On the other hand, 192 deaths were recorded during the same period, a decrease of 17.6 percent compared to March 2023.

Moreover, April 2023 witnessed a monthly decrease of 36.8 percent and 55.9 percent of total marriage contracts and total divorce certificates respectively compared to the previous month.

The total number of marriage contracts reached 232 marriage contracts, while the total number of divorce certificates reached 64 cases.

As for the Social Security statements, reached QR78 Million Qatari Riyals in April 2023, for 14362 beneficiaries, recording a monthly increase of 0.4 percent for the value of social security and a monthly increase of 0.3 percent for the number of beneficiaries of Social Security.

Regarding the data of building permits issued, the total number of permits has reached 383 permits during April 2023, recording a monthly decrease of 42.5 percent and an annual decrease of 43.4 percent.

The total number of registered new vehicles during April 2023 has reached 6816 new vehicles.

The figure showed a monthly decrease of 3.9 percent and showed an annual decrease of 6.9 percent.

