Doha: Qatar Tourism and Mwani Qatar marked the launch of the 2025/2026 cruise season with the arrival of the luxury cruise ship MSC Euribia at the Cruise Terminal allocated at Old Doha Port.

Running from November 2025 until May 2026, this season is expecting to welcome 72 cruise calls, including 40 partial turnaround calls, 15 turnaround calls, and three maiden calls to Qatar.

Throughout the season, several well-known cruise ships will dock at the Cruise Terminal operated by Mwani Qatar, such as MS Seven Seas Navigator, Celestyal Discovery, and Aroya Cruises, which is visiting Doha Port for the first time, reflecting Qatar’s growing status as a leading global cruise tourism destination.

On this occasion, Chief of Tourism Development at Qatar Tourism Omar Abdulrahman Al Jaber stated, “Qatar has solidified its position as a key hub for cruise tourism in the region, with the cruise sector becoming an integral part of Qatar’s tourism strategy. The growth of the cruise industry is the result of a comprehensive strategic vision led by Qatar Tourism in close collaboration with our partners at Mwani Qatar and our stakeholders. We remain committed to delivering an exceptional experience that embodies Qatar’s authentic hospitality and upholds the highest international standards.”

Cruise Terminal Manager at Mwani Qatar, Abdulrahman Saad Al-Baker said, “The successful launch of the 2025/2026 cruise season highlights the sustained growth and continued success of Qatar’s cruise industry. It underscores the full operational readiness of “The Terminal”, managed by Mwani Qatar and its unwavering commitment to delivering world-class services that meet the highest international standards.”

“This readiness reflects the close collaboration between Mwani Qatar, Qatar Tourism, and all relevant stakeholders, ensuring a smooth, end-to-end visitor experience from expedited entry procedures to the delivery of authentic Qatari hospitality further solidifying Qatar’s position as a leading regional hub for cruise tourism.”

Located just minutes away from iconic landmarks such as the National Museum of Qatar and Souq Waqif, the Doha Port Cruise Terminal offers visitors a seamless and fully integrated tourism experience.

Passengers benefit from upgraded facilities, smooth entry and exit procedures, and a wide variety of curated shore excursions that highlight Qatar’s cultural and modern attractions.

Qatar Tourism continues to work closely with international cruise lines and partners to further expand and enhance the cruise sector, contributing to the sustainable growth of the tourism industry and supporting Qatar’s economic diversification goals.

The cruise season plays a vital role in advancing the ambitions of the Qatar National Vision 2030, by broadening tourism offerings and increasing the number of international visitors, thereby strengthening Qatar’s position as a world-class cruise destination.

