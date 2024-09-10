Doha: Qatar’s tourism industry is rapidly growing with a focus on luxury experiences and cultural attractions to attract high-end travellers. The country’s revenue from the travel and tourism market in 2024 is projected at $1,168m (QR4,262.366m), according to the latest updates from Statista, a global data and business intelligence platform.

It is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2024-2029) of 2.95%, which will result in a projected market volume of $1,351m (QR4,930.185m) by 2029. The largest component in Qatar’s travel and tourism sector is the hotels market, with a projected market volume of $526.2m (QR1,919.524m) in 2024, it said.

“By 2029, the number of users in the hotels sector is expected to reach 1,589,000. In 2024, the user penetration rate is 72.4%, which is expected to grow to 85.7% by 2029. The average revenue per user (ARPU) is expected to be $589.30 (QR2,149.429),” as per the Statista projections.

“By 2029, 86% of the total revenue in Qatar’s travel and tourism market will be generated through online sales. In global comparison, the United States is expected to generate the most revenue in 2024, with a projected revenue of $214bn.”

The travel and tourism market in Qatar has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, driven by various factors that have contributed to the development of the industry in the country.

“Travellers in Qatar are increasingly seeking unique and authentic experiences, leading to a rise in demand for luxury travel options, cultural tours, and eco-friendly accommodations. Tourists are also showing a preference for personalised services and seamless digital booking platforms to enhance their overall travel experience,” Statista said.

The Statista said that one notable trend in the Qatari travel market is the focus on sustainable tourism practices, with a growing number of eco-friendly hotels and tour operators catering to environmentally conscious travellers.

“Additionally, there has been an increase in medical tourism in Qatar, with top-notch healthcare facilities attracting visitors seeking specialised medical treatments,” it said. Qatar’s strategic location as a gateway between East and West, along with its world-class infrastructure and hospitality services, has positioned the country as a desirable destination for both leisure and business travellers, it added.

“The government’s investments in tourism infrastructure, such as the development of museums, cultural sites, and entertainment venues, have further enhanced Qatar’s appeal as a tourist destination.”

The report said the steady economic growth and diversification efforts in Qatar have played a crucial role in driving the expansion of the travel and tourism sector. The country’s hosting of major international events, such as the FIFA World Cup 2022, has also boosted tourism growth and investment in the hospitality industry.

“Additionally, Qatar’s visa facilitation measures and efforts to promote tourism have contributed to the overall development of the travel market in the country.”

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).