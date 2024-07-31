Muscat: In a significant honour, Oman’s Bab Al Salam Mosque in the Muscat Governorate has been named one of Time magazine’s 100 best places to visit in 2024. The mosque, which opened in 2023, has garnered praise for its innovative design by Muscat-based architect Marwan Al Balushi.

Al Balushi, who runs the company Altqadum, completed the project after overcoming numerous challenges.

“It has been a memorable journey,” he shared, reflecting on the project’s significance to him.

Time magazine described the Bab Al Salam Mosque as a “tranquil complex of blush-coloured circular structures.”

The review highlighted its distinctive features: “An arc of water embraces the central building, a delicately etched crescent adorns the freestanding conical minaret, and over 1,600 crystal bulbs form a chandelier over the main prayer hall. A slender floor-to-ceiling window, instead of a traditional mihrab, directs congregants toward Mecca, offering a minimalist, light-filled space that contrasts with the region’s more lavish religious structures.”

The magazine further praised the mosque for blending tradition with modern design.

Islamic architecture

“The Bab Al Salam Mosque stands as a testament to modern Islamic architecture, seamlessly integrating with the natural landscape and emphasising sustainability. It is a model for future religious and cultural structures.” Time also commended the mosque’s commitment to environmental consciousness: “From energy-efficient lighting to the use of locally sourced materials, the Bab Al Salam Mosque is not just a place of worship but also a beacon of sustainability.” The article noted a shift in the architectural landscape of the Middle East, where contemporary houses of worship are emerging alongside classical Islamic architecture.

“The Bab Al Salam Mosque exemplifies this new wave in mosque design, integrating tradition, sustainability, and monumentality into a singular architectural masterpiece,” wrote the magazine.

“Its design echoes the simplicity of historical mosques while resonating with contemporary functionality, creating a monument that speaks to both present and future generations.”

Time concluded, “The Bab Al Salam Mosque is not just a place of spiritual reflection; it symbolizes Oman’s forward-thinking approach to design and culture, bridging the past and the future in a breathtaking edifice.”

‘Proud to see my work recognised’

In his exclusive remarks to Times of Oman, Al Balushi expressed his pride and surprise at the recognition.

“The selection in Time magazine was unexpected. It is an honour that my partner Abdulrahim Alkendi, and I are very proud of along with our team. It is possibly the first time a mosque from Oman has been selected by such a prestigious magazine.”

Al Balushi recounted the moment he learned of the selection. “We were not aware that we were shortlisted until a leading photographer requested photos of the project. Only after exchanging a few emails did we realise we had been selected as one of the top places to visit in 2024.”

He added, “We were advised to keep it confidential until the official announcement. Once it was made, the joy was indescribable. It is still sinking in.”

Al Balushi also reflected on the challenges faced during the project. “Initially, local officials were not open to my project and proposal. My design and concept were rejected a couple of times.

“However, we were awarded the project in the summer of 2018. Our design process aimed to infuse Omani soul into the architecture while maintaining its timeless religious feel. Through rigorous testing, experimentation, and planning, I am happy to say our design theories have changed how sacred spaces are perceived.”

The recognition extends beyond Time magazine. He said: “We have also been listed among notable architectural and design competitions, gaining international attention from the Far East to South America.”

Al Balushi stressed the importance of team effort and local talent.

“This achievement was possible with a supportive team. I hope our upcoming works will be celebrated similarly, and we can do more for Oman with other Omanis. We do not lack talent, but the right opportunities are scarce. I hope this recognition changes people’s minds and they trust us more in the future.”

