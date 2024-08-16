Muscat: Oman's rich history of coinage is taking center stage with the inauguration of the "Omani Coinage Exhibition" by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism at the Land of Frankincense Museum in Salalah.

The exhibition, which was opened under the patronage of His Excellency Faisal bin Abdullah Al-Rawas, Chairman of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, also includes a number of displays showcasing images of currency issued in the Sultanate of Oman, starting with the coins used since the 19th century and the paper notes from Gulf Indian rupees, up to the sixth paper issue.

The exhibition showcases the evolution of Omani currency from its early days to the present. It features images of Omani Sultans who played a pivotal role in shaping the nation's monetary system. The exhibition aims to raise awareness about the importance of Omani monetary history. The discovery of Oman's oldest Islamic mint adds a fascinating layer to the country's historical narrative.

This exhibition is a valuable addition to the Salalah Khareef season, offering visitors a unique opportunity to delve into Oman's past.

