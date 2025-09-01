Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's family has postponed a cultural showcase in New York, citing "unforeseen circumstances", a decision made after Washington sharply raised tariffs on imported Indian goods over its purchases of Russian oil.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) did not elaborate on reasons for the postponement of the "India Weekend", which had been set to open on September 12 at the Lincoln Center, but the move came amid worsening U.S.-India ties.

President Donald Trump's administration last week doubled tariffs on a range of Indian imports to as high as 50%. U.S. officials have criticized India's purchases of discounted Russian crude, saying they blunt efforts to end the Russian war in Ukraine, though they have not named Ambani.

Reliance Industries, controlled by Mukesh Ambani, operates the world's largest refining complex in Gujarat and is India's biggest buyer of Russian oil.

Nita Ambani, who is Mukesh Ambani's wife and who chairs the cultural centre, was due to host the cultural event featuring Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna and designer Manish Malhotra and a show called "The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation".

India has defended its purchases from Russia, which accounted for 35% of its supply in the first half of 2025, on economic grounds, and has criticised the U.S. and the European Union for singling out New Delhi over its Russian oil purchases.

Reliance Industries has a crude supply arrangement for about 500,000 barrels per day with Russia's Rosneft, the largest such deal between India and Russia. Reliance also has significant exposure to the U.S. market.

In his annual address on Friday, Ambani urged Indian businesses to "work together with unity as a grand coalition" to shield the economy from external shocks, calling for greater self-reliance in key technologies and industries.

"This is not a cancellation, only a pause, and we remain fully committed to bringing NMACC to New York at a later date," the cultural centre said, adding ticket buyers will receive refunds.

