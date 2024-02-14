Kevin Thomas, New York State Senator and Chairman of the Committee on Consumer Protection, underscored the significance of the World Governments Summit (WGS) as a global platform dedicated to advancing the future of governmental practices.

In his remarks to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Thomas highlighted how the summit convenes an exclusive assembly of government leaders, ministers, senior officials, decision-makers, and thought leaders. Their exchange of experiences, knowledge, and ideas, he noted, plays a pivotal role in fostering development and prosperity while addressing forthcoming challenges.

Thomas emphasised that the current session of the WGS spotlights artificial intelligence, recognising its vast potential in shaping humanity's future. Expressing gratitude to the government of the United Arab Emirates for hosting the summit and addressing diverse topics and issues, he underscored the pivotal role of AI and its ethical utilisation.

Furthermore, Thomas lauded the robust relationship between the United Arab Emirates and the United States, anticipating its continued growth and strength in the years ahead.

Under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’, WGS is convening with the participation of 120 government delegations, over 85 international and regional organisations, and global institutions. The event also brings together an elite group of global thought leaders and experts, boasting a total attendance of more than 4,000 participants.