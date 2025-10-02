Elon Musk, CEO of X, SpaceX, Tesla, and Starlink, met with the leadership of the BRIDGE Summit at Tesla’s headquarters in Palo Alto, California, to discuss the future of technology and media and explore collaboration.

During the meeting, Musk was invited to participate in the inaugural BRIDGE Summit, the world’s largest debut gathering for media, content, and entertainment, taking place in Abu Dhabi (December 8-10).

The BRIDGE delegation was led by Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the UAE National Media Office, the UAE Media Council, and BRIDGE. The meeting aligns with BRIDGE’s strategy to build partnerships with technology leaders and global innovation hubs, and broaden avenues of collaboration between media industry and advanced technologies.

The discussion focused on AI, data centres and content integrity as transformation drivers. Musk stressed that innovation will depend on countries’ ability to provide data centres powered by clean and affordable energy, noting the UAE’s strong positioning. Al Hamed affirmed the UAE provides clean, low-cost energy with large-scale capabilities and global competitiveness, reinforcing its readiness to lead in AI and advanced technologies, said a statement.

Musk praised UAE’s forward-looking vision under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and commended the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the role of Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence in consolidating UAE’s standing as an innovation hub.

During a tour of the Optimus robotics lab, the parties discussed balancing innovation with ethical regulatory frameworks. They emphasised the need for a global framework for responsible AI use in content creation, regulation, and distribution.

Cooperation opportunities were reviewed, including UAE’s media and tech ecosystem, potential media and AI innovation collaboration, educational content to engage youth in science and entrepreneurship, and initiatives linking green tech with media narratives.

Al Hamed said: “The UAE believes that the media is a powerful force capable of reshaping knowledge and building awareness. Collaboration with leading institutions enables the exchange of expertise, accelerates the adoption of innovative solutions, and delivers tangible, sustainable impact.”

The BRIDGE Summit will provide “an exceptional platform for testing bold and unconventional solutions” to help reshape the media industry, rebuild trust, and define a shared future.

