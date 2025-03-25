Muscat: Supported by ongoing investments, the contribution of the tourism sector will reach approximately OMR3 billion or 3.5 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2030, said Salim Mohammed Al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism on Monday.

The minister said that total tourism contributions grew from OMR1.8 billion in 2019 to OMR2 billion in 2023.

He explained that the direct added value of tourism increased from OMR873 million in 2019 to OMR1 billion in 2023.

Speaking about domestic tourism, the minister pointed out that the number of local visitors increased from 10 million in 2019 to 13 million in 2023, while the volume of domestic tourism spending grew from OMR732 million in 2019 to OMR830 million in 2023.

He affirmed that the Ministry is taking steps to establish, develop and renovate tourist destinations in accordance with the Royal directives.

He emphasised the importance of domestic tourism and diversifying tourist destinations in coordination with the governorates, along with intensifying promotional campaigns and organising seasonal events and festivals, which are a constant feature that require further empowerment and diversity.

He stated that the Ministry is working to establish, develop and rehabilitate a number of tourist destinations in accordance with the royal directives, including the the village of Wakan, the Eastern Sands area, the Wadi Shab, Bandar Al Khairan, the Green Mountains, Ras Al Hadd, Sohar and a number of neighbourhoods.

He indicated that the listing of the Sultanate of Oman’s sites on the World Heritage List includes the establishment of iconic visitor centres in the historic city of Qalhat, Bat and Dibba, and preparations are underway to include Bisya and Salyut on the global list.

He explained that museums are witnessing significant activity through the implementation of a number of development and integration programmes with the Omani museum system at various levels, such as the Maritime History Museum project in the Wilayat of Sur. He added that preparations are underway to relocate the Natural History Museum to its new location within the Oman Botanical Garden project.

He pointed out that the Al Hajar Geological Park project, which extends over an area of 5,400 square kilometres and encompasses three governorates, is progressing well.

He explained that the tourism economic cluster in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate represents a unique model that can be implemented in the rest of the governorates.

The Minister of Heritage and Tourism emphasised that integrated tourism complexes have proven their ability to develop the local economy by attracting foreign investment, noting that 13 projects are being completed and 12 new projects are being worked on.

He explained that legislation has been updated and a number of regulatory procedures have been issued, most notably the update of Tourism Law No. 69 of 2023 and Cultural Heritage Law No. 41 of 2020. He added that the regulatory framework for the tourist areas in Bandar Al-Khairan, the Eastern Sands, and Wadi -Shab will soon be issued.

The Ministry has implemented numerous programmes to build an accurate database, implement training and qualification initiatives for employment in the sector, set professional standards, and align the education system with its needs.

He stated that the Ministry continues to manage and sustain the architectural heritage, with the number of restored monuments reaching 370. A periodic maintenance programme is also being implemented according to priorities and available financial resources, in addition to using these resources for investment through civil partnerships.

He emphasised the importance of directing investments and adopting and implementing policies that support local content and achieve sustainability goals, particularly in the areas of climate change, community engagement, supporting national products, and creating job opportunities.

This will ensure comprehensive growth and economic, social, and cultural integration at various levels, thanks to the interconnected nature of tourism across all sectors.

The Shura Council hosted the Minister of Heritage and Tourism during its 8th regular session of the 2nd sitting of the 10th term.

The session dealt with the ministry's statement on its policies, plans and programmes, overall tourism development indicators, heritage sector management, tourism sector management and human resources in the heritage and tourism sectors, as well as areas of coordination and prospects of investment.

The session was chaired by Khalid Hilal Al Maawali, Chairman of the Shura Council.

