MUSCAT: As many as 816,081 visited the Governorate of Dhofar since the beginning of the khareef (monsoon) season (in mid-June) until August 15, posting an increase of 10.3 per cent compared to the figures of the corresponding period in 2023, according to the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The NCSI statistics indicate that by mid-August 2024, Dhofar Khareef venues saw the arrival of 567,761 Omani visitors (up by 10 per cent); 139,781 from GCC states and 108,540 from other countries (from 97,719 by August 2023).

Statistics also show that 648,083 visitors arrived in Dhofar Governorate via land border checkpoints, while 167,998 visitors arrived by air.

It is worth noting that 49.4 per cent of the visitors to the Khareef Dhofar venues arrived between August 1 and 15.

Meanwhile, recognising the need to diversify Dhofar's tourism offerings and extend its appeal beyond the peak khareef season, the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MoHT) has unveiled a marketing strategy to promote Dhofar as a year-round destination. This is to be achieved by highlighting Dhofar’s diverse attractions, including its historical sites, natural landscapes and cultural heritage. By encouraging visitors to explore Dhofar beyond the khareef season, the ministry hopes to stimulate the local economy, create new job opportunities and improve the quality of life for residents.

