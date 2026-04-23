Oman and Thailand discussed opportunities for developing cooperation in the field of tourism promotion.

They studied the best practices in managing tourist destinations, developing integrated tourism experiences and upgrading the quality of tourism products.

The discussions took place during a visit to Thailand by Sayyid Ibrahim Al Busaidi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism, during his meeting with Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, reported ONA.

Sayyid Ibrahim and his delegation were briefed about the Kingdom of Thailand’s experience in developing the tourism sector, notably in ways of attracting international markets, adopting a model on high-value tourism, utilising digital technologies and promoting the concepts of sustainability in various tourism activities.

The two sides underscored the importance of establishing partnerships between stakeholders in the tourism sector and underlined the need to explore new opportunities for cooperation in the areas of sustainable tourism, community-based tourism and management of tourism crises.

They also stressed the importance of encouraging partnerships between private sector firms, notably travel and tourism companies, in a way that reflects the two countries’ approach to practical cooperation that serves their common interests and enhances the presence of Omani and Thai tourist destinations on the global tourism map.

The visit of the Omani delegation is in pursuance of meetings made by the Minister with international professionals to learn about leading experiences and explore areas of cooperation and opportunities for developing the tourism sector in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

On the sidelines of the visit, the Minister participated in the opening ceremony of the World Conference on Sustainable Tourism.

Organised by the Global Sustainable on Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC), the conference was launched in Phuket, Kingdom of Thailand, with a wide range of high-level attendees, including decision-makers, experts and leaders tourism sector officials from various countries around the world.

The conference saw the discussion of vital issues related to the future of sustainable tourism, sustainable hospitality, the resilience of cities and tourist communities and means of managing visitor flow to maintain the balance between the growth of tourism and the conservation of resources.

On the sidelines of the conference, Sayyid Ibrahim held bilateral meetings with international officials and experts in the field of tourism.

The meetings dealt with the exchange of experiences, the application of sustainability standards, the expansion of the efficiency of hotel facilities and the endorsement of smart solutions.

Sayyid Ibrahim was briefed about outstanding initiatives and projects that reflect modern trends in developing sustainable tourism models based on innovation and modern technologies and enhancing the role of local communities as a key partner in the development of the tourism sector.

The participation of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism in the international event affirms Oman’s keenness on adopting the best global practices in the field of tourism sustainability and developing the tourism sector in a manner that raises its competitive efficiency and protects natural and cultural resources to ensure their sustainability for future generations.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

