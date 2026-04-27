Visit Oman, a subsidiary of OMRAN Group, marks its five-year anniversary, showcasing its role in transforming Oman’s tourism sector through digital innovation and global connectivity.

Over this period, Visit Oman has built a fully digital B2B booking platform, achieving IATA certification, GDS integration, partnerships with over 85 airlines, and real-time access to more than 140 hotels across the country.

The platform has onboarded over 390 trade partners in over 55 countries and connected more than 250 local tourism providers, with 80% being SMEs, helping expand global distribution of Omani tourism products. It has also digitised over 350 tourism services, strengthening access for international markets.

A major milestone was the 2024 launch of the Digital Travel Hub, enabling AI-powered global distribution of Omani experiences across over 170 markets and multiple languages.

Visit Oman also introduced the country’s first licensed short-stay accommodation platform, featuring eco-lodges and heritage stays.

Marketing and outreach initiatives, including global digital campaigns and training programs for over 93,000 travel agents, have attracted more than 150,000 visitors.

The platform also supports B2C services, MICE tourism, stopover programs with Oman Air, and major events such as IRONMAN Oman and World Cup qualifiers.

By integrating air travel, accommodation, tours, and services into a unified digital ecosystem, Visit Oman has reduced barriers for SMEs, strengthened supplier connectivity, and created a national tourism marketplace.

This supports Oman’s goals of economic diversification, employment growth, and sustainable tourism development while enhancing the overall visitor experience.

“Five years ago, Visit Oman set out to make booking Oman seamless and accessible to the world, while ensuring long-term sustainability for our local tourism providers,” said Ayad Al Balushi, Group CEO of OMRAN Group. “Today, Visit Oman stands as the nation’s unified travel platform, bridging global demand with Omani supply through secure, advanced, and scalable technology, and elevating the visitor journey from discovery and booking to arrival at the destination.”

Shabib Al Maamari, Managing Director of Visit Oman, added: “Our next chapter focuses on deepening the distribution of Omani tourism experiences to reach broader target segments across key source markets, broadening category choice, and continuously improving conversion through advanced technologies and digital marketing, while continuing to empower local tourism providers and SMEs on the global digital tourism map.”

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