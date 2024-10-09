Salalah’s sustainability as a prominent tourist hub in the Arab region is on a steady rise, thanks to its natural beauty paired with modern facilities that continue to evolve.

Once primarily known for the breathtaking three-month khareef season, this coastal city has now captured the attention of European tourists, particularly for its Winter tourism offerings. With the right strategies to harness its abundant resources, Salalah is poised to become a significant revenue generator for Oman.

This sentiment was echoed by a range of tourism experts, including officials from the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MoHT), hoteliers, and hospitality professionals, who spoke to the Observer. They emphasised that Salalah has long been an attractive destination, even before tourism developed into an organised sector.

A senior official from the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism highlighted the loyalty of visitors, noting, "We have had tourists who have stayed in Salalah for 1009, 600, and even 500 nights. Such commitment speaks volumes about the destination’s appeal. It’s not just the natural beauty, but the comfort, safety, and sense of security that keeps drawing them back." The official went on to explain that while organised tourism only began to take shape in the 1980s, Salalah was already attracting tourists, particularly from the Gulf and other Arab countries.

"Today, Salalah is firmly on the international tourism map, and tourism is now recognised as a vital sector in Oman’s Five-Year Plans and the Vision 2040 initiative," he said.

Mehmet Tunc Mustecaplioglu, Area General Manager of Orascom Hotels Management, shared his insights on the destination’s steady growth.

“It takes time for a destination to build its reputation. However, once the infrastructure is in place and people start discovering its uniqueness, the tourist flow becomes continuous. Salalah is sustainable because it offers a rare combination — sea, mountains, and desert — all in one place.” He also underscored the significance of Salalah’s rich cultural heritage and history.

“What stands out to tourists is the sense of security and safety here. They leave with fond memories, which is reflected in the impressive growth of tourist arrivals beyond the khareef season. From a single charter flight in 2005, Salalah now handles 13 weekly charter flights. And with the improvement in infrastructure, there’s potential for even more.” Mustecaplioglu pointed to major development milestones, including Salalah’s international-standard airport and the growing number of hotels. “The growth indicators are clear — Salalah is on an upward trajectory,” he added, expressing confidence in the destination’s future.

A hospitality expert from Dubai echoed this optimism, advocating for additional facilities to cater to the growing number of visitors. "Salalah has immense potential. While progress is on track, more can still be done to enrich the tourist experience," he remarked.

