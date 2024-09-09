Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman received 2.3 million visitors in the first seven months of 2024, an increase of 2.4 percent from 2.2 million people who visited the country during the same period in 2023.

The top five nationalities among visitors were Emiratis (714,636), Indians (367,166), Yemenis (139,354), and Germans (79,439).

Around 4.7 million visitors left the country during the same period, which included 3,353,777 Omanis, 506,121 Indians, 302,351 Pakistanis, 171,799 Bangladeshi, and 131,575 Yemenis.

There are 3,361 Omanis and 6,843 expatriates employed in three to five-star hotels in the Sultanate of Oman.

In July

The top six nationalities arriving in the country on International flights in July were 105,581 Indians, 104,050 Omanis, 29,531 Pakistanis, 18,489 Bangladeshis, 13,623 Egyptians, and 11,633 Emiratis.

As for hotel occupancy (3 to 5 stars), Muscat reported 40.2 percent, Dhofar 46.5 percent, North al Batinah 49 percent, South al Sharqiyah 35.1 percent, and Al Dhakhiliyah 31.3 percent among others.

A total of 1,204,456 guests spent 1,676,773 room nights in the first seven months of this year.

