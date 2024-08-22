Muscat – H E Azzan Qassim Mohamed al Busaidi, Undersecretary for tourism in the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, held a bilateral meeting with Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, India’s Tourism Minister, in India’s capital New Delhi on Wednesday.

The meeting sought to boost tourism between the two countries, with productive discussions focusing on strengthening mutual understanding, fostering cultural ties, promoting people-to-people exchanges, and enhancing sustainable approaches and practices in tourism.

India is one of the largest sources of tourists worldwide and is a key market for Oman. The sultanate received over 600,000 visitors from India in 2023, with the number expected to increase in 2024.

H E Busaidi is in India for a four-city roadshow. The roadshow, which began in New Delhi on Monday, aims to highlight Oman’s unique attractions, from its picturesque landscapes to its rich cultural heritage, which make it an unforgettable destination for Indian tourists.

In addition to New Delhi, the roadshow will cover Mumbai, Chennai and Bangalore between August 20 and 28. These cities were chosen for their significant role in India’s outbound tourism market.

The event has drawn participation of 18 Omani tourism companies and hotels.

