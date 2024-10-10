Muscat: Since the beginning of October, Dhofar Governorate has begun receiving tourists from European and international markets, as the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism continues its efforts and campaigns to promote winter tourism until the end of April 2025.

Salalah Airport received on Wednesday the first familiarisation flights from Uzbekistan, while on Thursday and the day after it will receive two flights from Romania and Hungary.

These flights will bring tourists from Uzbekistan, Romania and Hungary who will learn about the nature of the governorate and visit the most prominent archaeological and tourist sites, hotel facilities, facilities and available services.

Last week, the first two flights of this season arrived from the Czech and Slovak markets, while direct flights from Poland will start at the end of this month.

The current winter season is expected to witness a growth in the number of visitors from different countries of the world, especially from Eastern Europe, given the Dhofar Governorate’s rich tourism, natural and historical components, and environmental and cultural diversity.

Marwan bin Abdul Hakeem Al Ghassani, Director of the Promotion Department at the Directorate General of Heritage and Tourism in Dhofar Governorate, confirmed that the governorate is approaching a distinctive tourism season that keeps pace with the remarkable development it has witnessed over the past years in terms of development and prosperity in various fields, including the opening of tourism projects, hotel and entertainment facilities to enhance and develop the tourism sector in the governorate and make it an attractive tourist destination throughout the year.

Al Ghassani explained that the increasing demand from international tourism companies to develop tourism programmes and packages to Dhofar Governorate requires expanding the number of accommodations, developing services and facilitating procedures to encourage direct investment in the tourism sector.

Al Ghassani pointed out that the current season is expected to witness remarkable growth due to the increase in demand and the entry of new tourist markets, in addition to the availability of tourist attractions, landmarks and components that Dhofar Governorate abounds with.

Al Ghassani added that Dhofar Governorate will receive tourist groups via direct and indirect flights to Salalah Airport coming from Germany, France, Italy, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Romania and Hungary, in addition to seeking to attract tourists from Uzbekistan and other European countries, whether via direct flights or via large cruise ships.

Regarding the latest preparations to receive the winter tourism season, the Director of the Promotion Department said that the Directorate held meetings with tourism sector partners to enhance tourism services and address challenges, in addition to reviewing tourism promotion efforts for Dhofar Governorate as a year-round tourist destination by participating in international exhibitions and implementing promotional campaigns and programmes, in addition to hosting international media and representatives of tourism offices, as well as seeking to position Salalah Port as a major station for attracting global cruise ships.

Regarding the favourite places for tourists in the winter season, Marwan bin Abdul Hakeem Al Ghassani confirmed that Dhofar Governorate has distinctive tourism components, most notably the moderate weather, beaches, mountains, picturesque nature, and frankincense sites registered on the World Heritage List (Al Baleed, Samharam, Al Shisr, Wadi Dokah). In addition to the Frankincense Land Museum, historical forts in Taqah, Mirbat and Sadah, Al Askar Tower, the Generations Communication Museum, the Beit Kofan Heritage Inn, and the Natural Frankincense Tree Park in Salalah, in addition to markets, water springs, valleys and caves, as well as the diversity of adventure tourism activities, marine sports, diving and desert tourism in the Dhofar desert.

It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism seeks to make Dhofar Governorate a year-round tourist destination under the slogan “Dhofar, a land for all seasons”, and to be on the map of global tourist destinations.

--

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

