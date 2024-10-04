MUSCAT: Najeeb al Rawas, Governor of Al Dhahirah, signed a number of agreements to implement various service and development projects worth over RO 12.5 million across all the wilayats of the governorate.

The agreements included the signing of two projects: the construction of viewing platforms in Yanqul and Dhank, each spanning 65,000 square meters, with a total cost of RO 4 million. These viewing platforms will serve as destinations for residents and tourists, equipped with essential amenities, entertainment, and investment opportunities. They will feature open-air theatres for events and activities, sports fields, children's playgrounds, water features and fountains, restaurants and cafes, seating areas and various service facilities.

Al Rawas said the agreements come within the framework of enhancing the service sector as part of the Governorate Development Programme and the governorate’s project plan for 2023-2024. The primary aim is to implement service and development projects that benefit citizens and residents, ensuring balanced development across the three wilayats.

He pointed out that the Yanqal and Dhank viewing platform projects are part of the governorate’s efforts to expand and develop recreational services, increase green spaces, enhance investment opportunities, and maximize local value. These projects will also highlight the natural and touristic beauty of Al Dhahirah Governorate, contributing to its development and sustainable growth. The viewpoints will feature unique designs that harmonize with the nature and geography of the governorate.

He added that the signing of these agreements will contribute to the development and improvement of municipal and development services, particularly through the paving and maintenance of internal roads.

Additionally, agreements were signed for projects to pave several internal roads in the three wilayats of the governorate—Ibri, Yanqul, and Dhank—at a cost exceeding RO 6 million. The distribution will be as follows: 60 km in Ibri, 25 km in Yanqul, and 25 km in Dhank. This also includes road maintenance projects to repair the internal roads damaged by recent adverse weather events in the wilayats, with a cost exceeding RO 2.7 million.

Later, in an exclusive statement to the Observer Eng. Naseer bin Ali al Siyabi, Director General of Al Dhahirah Municipality, explained that these agreements are part of efforts to develop the municipal sector and implement infrastructure and service projects in Al Dhahirah Governorate, in accordance with the aspirations of Oman Vision 2040.

He added that the Yanqul and Dhank viewing platform projects will directly contribute to increasing local tourism activity in both Wilayats due to the various recreational and leisure facilities they offer for all segments of society. These projects also serve as ideal locations for hosting events and festivals of various types. Moreover, such tourism projects help create job opportunities for the local community through the presence of commercial activities, as well as supporting productive families.

Al Siyabi pointed out that the road projects play a significant developmental role for the governorate, as they facilitate easy movement for citizens and residents, connecting villages and residential neighborhoods in line with the ongoing construction and urban expansion in the governorate. These projects also enhance the aesthetic and urban character of the wilayats and contribute to the activation of the social, economic and tourism sectors.



