With Oman lifting all Covid-19 precautionary measures and safety procedures at the airport and ending the quarantine requirement, national carrier Oman Air is welcoming travellers from all over the world into the sultanate with open arms.

Lauding the move, Oman Air said hereafter the international travellers entering the country need not register through the eMushrif portal or undertake a PCR test before or upon arrival, as was previously required.

Furthermore, authorities have removed all quarantine requirements as well as the requirement to download the Tarassud+ Track & Trace application prior to departing for Oman, it stated.

Guests departing Oman should ensure that they are aware of all pre-departure requirements and also the measures to be taken during their flights, which are provided at the airline's website, it added.

