Muscat: With the new Passenger Rights Protection Regulation (PRPR) announced by Oman's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), flyers can look forward to a seamless travel experience.

In the newly issued regulations, the CAA has urged airlines to observe transparency in advertising ticket fares, flights, and services provided by them.

It also advised them not to add any undisclosed fees to the air ticket or services.

According to the new regulations, air carriers are also obligated to limit overbooking .According to the rules, the air carriers may prevent some passengers from travelling if the flight is overbooked. The Passenger Rights Protection Regulation also said that in the event of a flight cancellation or delay, the air carrier is obligated to provide care and support to the passengers.

According to rules, the CAA said refreshments and beverages should be served by the airline at the second hour if the flight is delayed. “An appropriate meal should be provided if the delay exceeds three hours beyond the originally scheduled time of departure. Further, hotel accommodation and transportation to and from the airport should be provided if the delay exceeds six hours beyond the original scheduled time of departure,” the CAA said.

When a domestic flight is cancelled while the passenger is at the airport, the air carrier shall deal with the passenger, the CAA said.

Elaborating further it said that if the alternative flight is in a higher class, the air carrier shall bear the difference of fare if any.

Also, if the alternative flight is in a lower cabin, the air carrier shall reimburse the difference between the ticket value and lowest reservation booking designators (RBD) on which the passenger travelled. In addition, the airline shall pay the passenger a compensation equal to 50 percent of the total value of the original ticket.

PRPR also said the air carrier should notify the passenger of the cancellation of the international flights within a period not exceeding 14 days from the scheduled time of departure. The air carrier should also explain to the passenger his rights to care and support.

“They should also offer the passenger the available alternative flights and pay the passenger a compensation equal to OMR108 for all flights over a distance not exceeding 1,500 kilometres, OMR173 for all flights over a distance between 1,500 and 3,500 kilometres and OMR260 for all flights exceeding 3,500kilometres.

It also said that the distance between the departure airport and the final destination is taken into account while calculating the distance for determining the amount of compensation.

