Musafir.com, a leading online travel agency in the UAE, has inaugurated its new office in Doha, Qatar to meet growing travel demands.

The office was inaugurated by Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Thani, Co-founder, and Chairman of Musafir.com and a member of the Qatari House of Al Thani in presence of eminent guests from the travel fraternity.

Musafir.com’s strong presence in Qatar is part of the organization’s regional growth strategy and commitment to boost travel and tourism in the country. It enables the organization to facilitate Qatar Tourism’s goal of attracting six million visitors by 2030 and raising the tourism industry’s contribution to the nation’s GDP to 10% by the same year. Musafir.com has seen two-fold growth post COVID and will invest in technology to drive seamless experiences for both leisure and corporate clients.

Sheikh Al Thani said: “The new corporate office in Qatar is part of the company’s expansion within the region. The Middle East travel and tourism sector post-pandemic is gaining pace as pent- up desire to travel rekindles. Musafir.com has moved from strength to strength and this new office will help the company achieve long-term success.”

The new office premises is centrally and strategically located in Al Emadi Financial Square, and includes a state-of-the-art, multilingual contact centre, which will offer Musafir.com’s customers dedicated 24 X 7 support.

Sachin Gadoya, Co-founder, and CEO Musafir.com, said, “Qatar is an exciting and fast-growing travel market, and the opening of our office will allow us to better cater to the burgeoning travel and tourism demand while reinforcing our commitment to growth in the country.”

With significant travel-intensive events such as the FIFA World Cup being held in Qatar, Musafir.com has plethora of exciting new offers for its customers ranging from inland tours and excursion within Qatar to outbound packages.

The travel and tourism sector in Qatar is on the ascend as Hamad International Airport is expected to handle 36 – 34 million passengers in 2022; a scenario that Musafir.com - a key player in the regional travel trade - intends to capitalise on for its regional business growth.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).