Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island, under General Manager Fabien Chesnais, has introduced new innovative initiatives by ensuring that every guest, from the youngest to the oldest, enjoys their stay.

Chesnais brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record in hotel management to Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island. His strategic oversight has been instrumental in the successful pre-opening and launch of the resort, which boasts 418 keys, 14 private villas, and six diverse dining outlets. Under his leadership, the resort became profitable within just three months and has received prestigious accolades, including the BBC Good Food Awards for Best Staycation in the Northern Emirates, said a statement.

“Creating memorable experiences for families is at the heart of our mission. Our new initiatives are designed to ensure that children and teens feel just as special as adults during their stay,” Chesnais said. “We understand that the family experience is holistic. If the kids are bored then the parents will surely pay the price and so we have truly thought outside the box when it comes to creating fantastic experiences that truly excite and entertain young people,” he adds.

“An environment which inspires imagination and fun for children of all ages, the younger members of the family are superbly catered for both on the land and in the water at Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island. The resort’s year-round Starfish Adventure Kids Club offers specially designed programs for four distinct age groups”, it said.

Among the initiatives introduced by Chesnais are the Xscape Teen Zone, XPLORE Arcade Room, Mini-Golf, and Wibit – Ras Al Khaimah’s Biggest Floating Water Park, Foam Parties.

