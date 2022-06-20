Dubai’s Emirates Airline has reported a surge in bookings for travel this summer, with more than half a million people booked to fly out of Dubai over a few weeks.

The airline, which operates more than 2,400 weekly flights from Dubai International (DXB), said it is preparing for its “busiest period” yet, as more than 550,000 of its customers are scheduled to leave the country between June and July alone.

“Daily booking volumes are accelerating as summer holidays draw closer,” Emirates said in a statement on Monday.

Global travel demand has picked up on the back of easing COVID-19 restrictions. Demand for air travel in April 2022, measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs) climbed 78.7 percent compared to a year ago, according to the International Air Travel Association (IATA).

In the Middle East, demand surged 238.1 percent, the highest in the world after Europe, which recorded a 301.6 percent jump.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria )

