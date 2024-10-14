Muscat – Recent diving surveys at the largest artificial coral farm in the Middle East, located in Suwaiq in Oman’s North Batinah governorate, have shown promising results.

The farm, which consists of 4,280 artificial reef units, has become a thriving habitat for marine life, including corals, shellfish, fish larvae, and large fish.

Abdullah bin Mohammed al Hadabi, Director General of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources in North Batinah, highlighted the farm’s success in increasing fish stocks.

“The artificial reefs have provided ideal habitats for fish and their larvae, which has contributed to boosting fish population in the area,” he said.

The coral farm has also become a valuable resource for local fishermen, offering a rich fishing ground. It has reduced the time and effort required to locate fish stocks, while also promoting the use of selective fishing methods like line fishing, ensuring higher-quality catches.

Spanning 20km along the coastline, with a width of 7km and depths ranging from 15m to 30m, the farm is situated four nautical miles from the shore. The diverse coral and marine life that have developed within this area have created a thriving marine ecosystem.

The project, which began in December 2019 with an investment of RO2.6mn, continues to be closely monitored by fisheries specialists, who conduct regular diving operations to assess the growth of corals and other marine organisms.

The farm’s 4,280 reef units are spread across three models: The Arab pyramid model, which includes 3,000 units placed at depths of 15m to 20m; the cube model, with 1,200 units at depths of 20m to 25m; and the steel model, reaching a height of 8m and placed at depths of 25m to 30m.

