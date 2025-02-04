Muscat: The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) has announced two investment opportunities in the capital.

It has sought investment at Azaiba Beach for a multi-use project including a luxury hotel, classified restaurants, and a luxury health center.

The project will be spread over a land of 210,807m and the rental value by auction system. There will be an exemption from the rental value according to the size of the project for a maximum of five years.

The deadline for submitting the proposal is February 2. at 1 PM.

The submitted offers/concepts shall not be considered binding on the Ministry until the usufruct contract is signed under the applicable laws and regulations.

The second opportunity is for a tourist-classified restaurant in Al Sarooj and the rental value will be decided by the auction system.

The contract period will be 10 years and the project targets small and medium enterprises (Riyada cardholders).

The contract period is 10 years and the deadline for submitting the competition is February 20.

© All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).