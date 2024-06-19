Saudi Arabia - The tourism sector in Madinah witnessed significant growth during the first quarter of 2024, exceeding performance indicators from the same period last year, a report said.

This positive trend is reflected in the Madinah Chamber's economic report for Q1 2024, Saudi Press Agency, SPA, said.

The report highlights a 15.3% increase in tourism-related businesses compared to Q1 2023.

This sector, encompassing accommodation, travel agencies, and trip organisers, currently represents 2.6% of all economic activities registered with the Madinah Chamber.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).