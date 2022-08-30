MAKKAH — More than 100,000 pilgrims, of several nationalities, have arrived at the Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah since the start of Umrah season to perform Umrah and visit the Prophet's Mosque. Pilgrims are arriving in Madinah via other ports.



The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah statistics has recorded the arrival of 268,529 pilgrim via airports, while 9 land ports have received 296,89 pilgrim since the start of Umrah season at the beginning of the month of Muharram till the first day of the month of Safar.



Other different ports have also continued to receive pilgrims and worshipers to perform Umrah rituals at the Grand Mosque and praying at the Prophet's Mosque according to an organized e-system, which helps in facilitating the journey for pilgrims and visitors over the season.



About 5,452 pilgrims came by air Sunday to the Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah, as the total pilgrims visiting Madinah during this year's season reached 101,109. About 22,509 pilgrims have left Madinah by air to their countries.



The statistical report of the ministry revealed that, the total number of pilgrims from Indonesia, who came since the start of Umrah season, reached 127,789, while 90,253 pilgrims from Pakistan, and a total of 54,287 pilgrims from India.



As of Iraq, the total number of pilgrims reached 36,457, and Yemen recorded 22,224 pilgrims, while the number of pilgrims who came from Jordan reached 12,959, in addition to the pilgrims from several other countries.

