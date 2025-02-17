Saudi Arabia - The Red Sea coastline welcomes a remarkable addition to its vibrant landscape with the opening of Kempinski Hotel & Resort Sariya Yanbu Red Sea.

The luxurious destination, Kempinski's second property in Saudi Arabia, officially opened its doors on January 28 offering guests unparalleled levels of luxury, comfort, and personalised service.

"The opening of Kempinski Hotel and Resort Sariya is a momentous occasion. Opening our doors in Yanbu, The Pearl of the Red Sea, marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for both Kempinski and the city itself. This resort represents a new era of hospitality, offering guests an exquisite opportunity to experience the magic of the region. We are honoured to contribute to Yanbu's growth as a premier destination while aligning with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 to highlight its natural beauty and cultural legacy on the world stage," says Dirk Bansemer, General Manager.

Unveil Sariya: a unique corner of Saudi Arabia

Kempinski Hotel and Resort Sariya, the first five-star luxury hotel in Yanbu, offers a retreat on Al Mahar Island within the Royal Commission. Yanbu, also known as the "Pearl of the Red Sea," is a city of stunning coastal landscapes, vibrant coral reefs, and a fascinating archaeological past, providing a unique backdrop for this exceptional destination.

With exclusive access to pristine beaches and panoramic Red Sea views, the resort offers an unforgettable Arabian experience intertwined with the city's captivating natural beauty and rich cultural heritage. Guests will discover a destination like no other, where luxurious accommodations intertwine with the city's captivating natural beauty and rich cultural heritage.

European Luxury, Arabian Hospitality

Kempinski Hotel and Resort Sariya features 118 elegantly appointed rooms and suites, each designed with modern comforts and captivating views. Many rooms offer the choice of a serene lagoon view or a Red Sea view, immersing guests in the beauty of their surroundings.

A culinary journey awaits guests at two distinct dining venues. Ragheed, the all-day dining restaurant, presents a global culinary adventure, showcasing a delectable array of international and local dishes. Guests can savour a diverse range of flavours, from authentic local cuisine to international favourites.

Ghroub Lounge, with its panoramic sea views, offers a serene ambience to enjoy coffee, delectable pastries, and breathtaking vistas. This elegant lounge provides the perfect setting for relaxation and socialising.

The resort boasts a grand 1,302 sq-m ballroom, an ideal venue for a variety of large-scale gatherings, from weddings, and elegant gala dinners to conferences and exhibitions. Complementing the ballroom are four thoughtfully designed breakout rooms, including three meeting rooms and one executive boardroom. These versatile spaces offer the perfect setting for smaller meetings, and business gatherings, ensuring a seamless and productive environment for any occasion.

The Spa at Kempinski Hotel and Resort Sariya offers an opportunity for guests to embark on a journey of relaxation and rejuvenation along the Red Sea shores. The Spa features a range of cutting-edge facilities, including massage rooms, purifying steam and sauna rooms, as well as a relaxation lounge where guests can further enhance their sense of tranquillity.

Beyond the exceptional accommodations and dining experiences, the resort provides a range of amenities, including an infinity pool overlooking the mesmerising Red Sea, a fitness centre, a marina, and 24-hour in-room dining service.

At Kempinski Hotel and Resort Sariya, designed by ara Design International, luxury is woven into every detail. The interplay of marble, warm woods, and shimmering metals creates an opulent ambience. Guests can indulge in the plush comfort of velvet upholstery and rich fabrics, while subtle Art Deco adds a touch of elegance. This attention to detail ensures a truly bespoke experience, says Kempinski.

