GCC-based travel conglomerate Kanoo Travel said it has signed an MoU with Desert Adventures Tourism to establish a joint venture in Saudi Arabia.

A wholly-owned unit of Fairfax Financial Holdings Canada, the Desert Adventures Tourism is managed by Thomas Cook India Group.

It has been a partner of choice for many worldwide tour operators with 25 years of experience in destination management in the UAE, Jordan, and Oman. The company has developed a reputation for providing stability, consistency, and quality of service that its partners have come to trust.

Signing the deal on the sidelines of Arabian Travel Market 2023, Kanoo Travel said the collaboration brings together two of the largest and most reputable travel trade organisations in the Middle East, aiming to create the most comprehensive destination services company in the region.

The joint venture marks a significant milestone in both companies' history as they combine their expertise, resources, and capabilities to provide travellers with unparalleled travel experiences in Saudi Arabia, it stated.

Kanoo Travel, an esteemed travel company with a legacy spanning over eight decades, offers the most comprehensive and reliable travel solutions.

With a focus on corporate travel, Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Events (MICE), leisure and holiday travel, airline representation, and marine travel, Kanoo Travel has established itself as a leader in the travel industry.

The company's commitment to delivering exceptional solutions and services has been consistently acknowledged, resulting in numerous regional industry awards, it added.

Peter Payet, CEO of Desert Adventures, expressed excitement about the new venture, saying: "We are delighted to partner with Kanoo Travel to provide the most comprehensive destination services in Saudi Arabia. With their extensive local knowledge and resources and our international expertise, we are confident that this joint venture will be successful and provide unparalleled service to our clients."

Ali Abdulla Kanoo, Deputy Chairman of Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo Company, Saudi Arabia and Chairman of YBA Kanoo’s Strategic Business Unit for all operating Divisions (Kanoo Energy, Kanoo Travel, Kanoo Logistics and Kanoo Shipping), which covers the GCC region, said its partnership with Desert Adventures Tourism brings together the collective expertise, industry knowledge, and innovative approach to deliver exceptional solutions and services.

"This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to providing our clients with the best travel experiences and ensuring complete satisfaction," he added.

