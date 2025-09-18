JTB, Japan’s leading travel solution provider, has announces the establishment of a branch office in Dubai, UAE, as part of its strategic expansion of B2B travel solution business.

The new Dubai branch will officially commence operations in January 2026.

Dubai serves as a pivotal hub in the rapidly growing Middle East economy, witnessing an accelerating influx of global corporations.

This dynamic business environment presents robust demand for diverse corporate activities.

Additionally, the region hosts a substantial population of high-net-worth travelers with strong interest in Japan, representing significant potential for future inbound tourism growth.

Following extensive research and feasibility studies since 2024, JTB has decided to offer comprehensive travel solutions in the region and will open a Dubai branch to enter the Middle East market and explore new opportunities.

JTB has established its Dubai Branch to align with the UAE’s vision as a global hub for business and tourism, aiming to expand its B2B travel solutions in the Middle East.

The branch offers comprehensive corporate services, including the planning and management of corporate opening ceremonies, incentive travel programs, award events, and business meetings for companies in the region.

It also provides business travel management solutions, marketing support, and inspection tours for businesses expanding into the Middle East.

Furthermore, the branch will promote inbound travel to Japan by leveraging national tourism policies and local government initiatives.

