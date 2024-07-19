AMMAN — The wedding venue and hall industry has seen a significant decline in demand, with a 40 per cent drop in 2024 compared with the same period in 2023, according to Mamun Al Manaseer, head of the Wedding Venues and Planning Businesses Association.

“This summer, the overall business has significantly decreased. Several factors are contributing to this downturn, but the primary reason is that more people are opting to book private villas and farms for their big day,” Manaseer told The Jordan Times.

Manaseer also highlighted that the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip has greatly impacted the wedding venue industry, as well as many other sectors locally.

“The first half of 2024 was filled with challenges, with demand for wedding halls not exceeding 10-15 per cent. This has put considerable pressure on sector operators, who face high operating costs,” Manaseer added.

Despite the challenges, there has been a "slight" improvement. “Since the beginning of the current month, around 30 per cent of venues and halls have been booked for various celebrations,” he noted.

Azzam Fakhri, an employee at a local wedding hall business in Tabarbour, said that the end of Tawjihi exams and the arrival of expatriates typically lead to increased demand during July and August.

Fakhri also highlighted a growing trend of hosting henna parties, primarily attended by female guests, before the main wedding celebration.

The main celebrations hosted at these venues include weddings, engagement ceremonies, graduation parties, gender reveal parties, and bridal showers, he noted.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

