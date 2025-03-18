AMMAN: HRH Crown Prince Hussein, the Regent, stressed on Monday the importance of developing an action plan for Jordan’s tourism sector that ensures the sustainability of tourism activities and highlights investment opportunities.

Chairing meetings at Al Husseiniya Palace with industry stakeholders to discuss strategies to develop the tourism sector, the Crown Prince said the action plan should lay the groundwork for revitalising tourism and improving the experience of tourists, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Royal Highness also highlighted the need to invest in Jordan as a hub for medical tourism by strengthening partnerships with the private sector.

At the meetings, attended by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, the Crown Prince was briefed by Tourism Minister Lina Annab on the Ministry of Tourism’s plan to develop a new five-year National Tourism Strategy that focuses on different tourism segments including developing health and wellness tourism, in addition to supporting the sector to rebound after the impact of regional instability.

Also discussed during the meetings was the progress of the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority in implementing various projects, with His Royal Highness highlighting the need to find solutions to boost the PDTRA’s financial resources, the statement said.

The Crown Prince commended the efforts of the Ministry of Interior and security agencies in ensuring a safe tourism experience for Jordan’s visitors.

