Muscat: Indias's budget airline, Indigo, said that it has commenced bookings for flights to two Indian cities from May 2022, sources confirmed to the Observer.

The airline will resume services to Mumbai and Kochi for the first time since March 2020.

The Muscat-Mumbai flight will resume from May 1. It will leave Muscat at 11.55 pm to arrive in Mumbai at 4.10 am, while the inbound flight will leave Mumbai at 9.45 pm to arrive in Muscat at 10.55 pm.

The Muscat-Kochi flight will resume from May 2. It will leave Muscat at 02.40 am to arrive in Kochi at 7.55 am, while the inbound flight will leave Kochi at 11.25 pm to arrive in Muscat at 01.40 am.

Oman-based budget airline SalamAir has announced daily scheduled flights to four destinations in India from the first week of April. Of these, the airline will operate Lucknow, Jaipur, and Trivandrum flights from Muscat, while the Kozhikode flight will be from Salalah.

